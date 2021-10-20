LPL Financial LLC Has $9.86 Million Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Eastman Chemical worth $9,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3,631.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 390,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,570,000 after buying an additional 379,858 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 251.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 454,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,064,000 after buying an additional 325,431 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,167,000 after buying an additional 305,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,041,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,872,845,000 after buying an additional 238,735 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,261,000 after buying an additional 200,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.74.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $107.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $78.88 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.35. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

