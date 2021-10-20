LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 50.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,292 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.00% of Global X MLP ETF worth $10,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 396,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,127,000 after buying an additional 86,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 640,120.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 128,024 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MLPA stock opened at $38.49 on Wednesday. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.17.

