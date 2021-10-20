LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $9,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of RNP stock opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

