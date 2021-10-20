LPL Financial LLC Purchases 117,116 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 78.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,116 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $9,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of FE stock opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average is $37.47. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

