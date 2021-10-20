LPL Financial LLC Purchases 37,176 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,176 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $10,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

NYSE BSX opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.73, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.15. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

In other news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $33,000.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,593.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $149,046.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,036.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 582,583 shares of company stock valued at $25,658,581 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.