LPL Financial LLC Purchases 5,805 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $10,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Republic Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 316,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,837,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Republic Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,068,000 after buying an additional 23,126 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,054,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,788,000 after buying an additional 23,631 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Republic Services by 825.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 260,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,622,000 after buying an additional 232,058 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

NYSE:RSG opened at $128.40 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.18 and a 1-year high of $129.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RSG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.74.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.