LPL Financial LLC Purchases 77,149 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,149 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 210,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 501,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $60.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.601 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

