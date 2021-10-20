LPL Financial LLC Purchases 9,943 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Entegris worth $9,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Entegris by 6.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,184,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,701,000 after purchasing an additional 76,729 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 72.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after buying an additional 42,103 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,710,000 after buying an additional 18,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $129.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $135.99.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENTG. Mizuho began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.27.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total transaction of $2,132,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,178,368.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $975,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,217.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,513 shares of company stock valued at $11,897,753 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

