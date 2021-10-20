LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,136 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $10,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMFS. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $509,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $652,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,195,000.

Get Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Shares of OMFS stock opened at $41.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.