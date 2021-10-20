LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 76.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,241 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.36% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $10,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FEZ. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.20. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

