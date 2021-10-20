LPL Financial LLC Sells 15,495 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,566 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,495 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $10,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12,032.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,767,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,395 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,050,000 after acquiring an additional 909,820 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,453,000 after acquiring an additional 883,290 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,223.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 684,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,713,000 after acquiring an additional 632,411 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 29.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,608,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,910,000 after acquiring an additional 588,488 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $2,086,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $143,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,146,630.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,682 shares of company stock valued at $28,623,254 in the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $158.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.36, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.93 and a 12 month high of $168.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.38.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $728.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.77 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

