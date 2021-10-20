LPL Financial LLC Sells 47,586 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,586 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSJM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $296,000.

Shares of BSJM opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average is $23.31. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $23.43.

