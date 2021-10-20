LPL Financial LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,862 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.67% of iShares MSCI Poland ETF worth $9,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,753,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EPOL opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.66. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

