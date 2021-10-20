Lua Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.03 Million (LUA)

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 20th. Lua Token has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lua Token has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lua Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00041505 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.55 or 0.00191709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.18 or 0.00092677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

LUA is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. The official website for Lua Token is luaswap.org/# . Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lua Token’s official message board is medium.com/luaswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lua Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lua Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

