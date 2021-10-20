LuaSwap Market Cap Achieves $7.91 Million (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 20th. LuaSwap has a market cap of $7.91 million and $176,560.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0665 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00041023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.02 or 0.00194264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00095155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 220,093,902 coins and its circulating supply is 119,028,021 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

