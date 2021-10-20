Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,933 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.46% of Luna Innovations worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 10.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 17.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 25.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 25.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

LUNA opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $288.42 million, a P/E ratio of 113.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $27.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

