Lundin Mining (LUN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Lundin Mining to post earnings of C$0.32 per share for the quarter.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter.

LUN opened at C$10.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.78. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$7.73 and a 52 week high of C$16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.97 billion and a PE ratio of 10.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 15.26%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$279,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,650. Also, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.91 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$552,420.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LUN shares. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Haywood Securities cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$10.70 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.00.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

