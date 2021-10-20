Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,227,090 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 422,592 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.26% of Lyft worth $255,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lyft by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,626,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,368,480,000 after buying an additional 644,051 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Lyft by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,148,228 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $432,324,000 after buying an additional 669,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lyft by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $369,188,000 after buying an additional 3,881,438 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Lyft by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,201,931 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $254,133,000 after buying an additional 308,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Lyft by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,085,311 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $247,080,000 after buying an additional 704,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.49.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $307,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,977 shares of company stock worth $2,838,880 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

LYFT opened at $50.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.06.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. Lyft had a negative net margin of 65.35% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. The business had revenue of $765.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.