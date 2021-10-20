Lympo Hits Market Capitalization of $7.93 Million (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One Lympo coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Lympo has a market capitalization of $7.93 million and $314,765.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lympo has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lympo alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00040718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.03 or 0.00194240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.03 or 0.00094009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Lympo Profile

LYM is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.