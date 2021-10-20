Lynn C. Martin Sells 2,500 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE ICE traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.22. 1,364,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,342,948. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.41 and a 12 month high of $131.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.59.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

