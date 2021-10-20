M/I Homes (MHO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.55 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $961.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.10 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 9.77%. On average, analysts expect M/I Homes to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $59.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.08. M/I Homes has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in M/I Homes stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,921 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of M/I Homes worth $11,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MHO. Zacks Investment Research lowered M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

