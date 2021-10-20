Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32,828 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26,406.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 963,845 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 64.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 581,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,626,000 after purchasing an additional 228,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,579,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $965,133,000 after purchasing an additional 188,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $971,243,000 after purchasing an additional 180,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth about $36,065,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $252,290. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $209.42 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $224.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

