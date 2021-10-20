Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 8,392.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,502 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Globe Life by 31.4% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,137,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,373,000 after purchasing an additional 271,964 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Globe Life by 1,690.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,478,000 after purchasing an additional 258,713 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the second quarter worth $22,598,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Globe Life by 13.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,521,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,879,000 after buying an additional 182,473 shares during the period. 73.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GL opened at $97.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.54. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.71 and a 1 year high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

GL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

In related news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $596,108.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,768.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,350 shares of company stock worth $785,545 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

