Mackay Shields LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,368 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in DaVita by 72.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita during the second quarter worth $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in DaVita during the second quarter worth $50,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DaVita by 34.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVA opened at $112.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.96 and its 200-day moving average is $121.15. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $84.14 and a one year high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $5,113,533. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.43.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

