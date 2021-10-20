Mackay Shields LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,127 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,868 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,173 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,770 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,184 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 3,604,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

BEN stock opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.65. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

