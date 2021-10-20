Mackay Shields LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $5,080,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $2,529,000.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of OGN opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.64.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

