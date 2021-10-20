Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,946,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $604,074,000 after purchasing an additional 122,700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Rollins by 16.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,768,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,319 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 11.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,660,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,843,000 after acquiring an additional 579,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,512,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,961,000 after acquiring an additional 106,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Rollins by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,552,000 after acquiring an additional 25,762 shares during the last quarter. 38.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROL opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average of $36.21. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.80 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

