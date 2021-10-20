Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,282 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 111.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

ALK opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.54) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $286,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,665 shares of company stock worth $863,007. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

