Mackay Shields LLC Sells 11,925 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,115 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,925 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 103.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,778,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,895,000 after buying an additional 2,430,342 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 2,333.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,290,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,256,000 after buying an additional 2,196,218 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1,664.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,458,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,990,000 after buying an additional 1,375,402 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the first quarter worth about $21,355,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 62.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,651,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,455,000 after buying an additional 1,023,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.30.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PBCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.