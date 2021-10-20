Mackay Shields LLC Sells 79,388 Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,388 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. 15.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $12.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

