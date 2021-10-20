Mackay Shields LLC Trims Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SEE shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist began coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $62.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

