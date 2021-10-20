Mackay Shields LLC Trims Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,212 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $63,190,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $45,134,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 542,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,034,000 after purchasing an additional 349,637 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $21,876,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,246,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,090,000 after buying an additional 166,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRT. Scotiabank raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.23.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $120.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.20 and its 200 day moving average is $116.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $125.09.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

