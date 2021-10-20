Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 1,351,293 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 863.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,507,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351,293 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.81% of Keysight Technologies worth $232,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,015,000 after purchasing an additional 927,835 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,249,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,176,000 after purchasing an additional 632,417 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $615,575,000 after purchasing an additional 445,591 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 653,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,678,000 after purchasing an additional 439,225 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,946,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,023,000 after purchasing an additional 405,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $174.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.88 and its 200 day moving average is $157.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $182.49.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.