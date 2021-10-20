Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 1,551,551 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 12,593.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,563,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551,551 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.48% of TE Connectivity worth $211,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.21.

Shares of TEL opened at $147.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $153.54. The company has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

