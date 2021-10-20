Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 319,110 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1,057.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,276 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 319,110 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.62% of SVB Financial Group worth $194,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIVB. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,034,000 after buying an additional 113,437 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 93.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total transaction of $95,334.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,861 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $699.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $609.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $576.19. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $264.60 and a 1 year high of $701.01.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIVB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.78.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

