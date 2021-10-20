Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 3,774,160 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 368,570.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,775,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,774,160 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.96% of CoStar Group worth $312,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1,150.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.59.

CSGP opened at $96.52 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $96.63. The stock has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.43, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.81 and a 200-day moving average of $53.70. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

