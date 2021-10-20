Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 601,690 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 13,403.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 601,690 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.60% of MarketAxess worth $281,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $459.00 to $441.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $526.00.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,577,502.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $411.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $442.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $462.65. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $396.17 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

