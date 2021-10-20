Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,715,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423,133 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 8.36% of Pacira BioSciences worth $225,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,030,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,540,000 after purchasing an additional 503,548 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,724,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,709,000 after purchasing an additional 218,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 27.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,506,000 after purchasing an additional 169,324 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 76.4% in the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 212,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 91,880 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $5,419,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $52.52 on Wednesday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.73 and a 200-day moving average of $59.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

