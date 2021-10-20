Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,256,198 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627,577 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 6.02% of Umpqua worth $244,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Umpqua by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,014,000 after purchasing an additional 753,071 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 7.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,445,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,274,000 after acquiring an additional 669,646 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,437,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,872,000 after acquiring an additional 192,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,715,000 after acquiring an additional 337,490 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,104,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,282,000 after acquiring an additional 16,211 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.03. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $21.31. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $320.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.70 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

