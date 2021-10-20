Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 1,003,746 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 53,419.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,005,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003,746 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.90% of VeriSign worth $228,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,413,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,353 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 34.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,711,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $538,955,000 after acquiring an additional 688,880 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter valued at $94,744,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 14,882,766.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 446,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,743,000 after acquiring an additional 446,483 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 103.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 638,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $145,407,000 after acquiring an additional 325,175 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign stock opened at $215.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.71. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $234.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.79.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $125,652.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.42, for a total value of $643,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,103,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,920,722 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

