Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 196,999 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,308,413 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,999 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Uber Technologies worth $266,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average is $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a PE ratio of -73.51 and a beta of 1.54. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

