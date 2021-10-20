Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 3,725,370 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2,209.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,893,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,725,370 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.68% of Fastenal worth $202,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth $5,440,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 143.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 52,075 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 9.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 23.9% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $2,716,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $56.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.17. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $56.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $881,616.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at $326,109.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $846,904.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,265 shares of company stock valued at $178,774 and have sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.