Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,346,182 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 74,857 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 3.51% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $201,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 63.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,452 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after buying an additional 52,761 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,368 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after buying an additional 37,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 121.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 45,634 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 25,034 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $64.11 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.85.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPX. TD Securities cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.14.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,850 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan Haughie acquired 12,470 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

