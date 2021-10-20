Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,079,255 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 244,069 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.28% of TopBuild worth $213,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1,808.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

NYSE:BLD opened at $221.61 on Wednesday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.50 and a 52 week high of $235.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.53.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLD. BTIG Research raised their target price on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.67.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.