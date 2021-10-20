Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 793.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,446,408 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of Fiserv worth $294,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Fiserv by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $111.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.43. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.81 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 66.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,146,700. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

