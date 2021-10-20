Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 245.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869,689 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 617,955 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of salesforce.com worth $212,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $292.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.37 billion, a PE ratio of 117.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $295.53.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total transaction of $1,034,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,975,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 792,528 shares of company stock valued at $207,764,621 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

