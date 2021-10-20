Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $191.95 Million Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 312.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,915 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.21% of Anthem worth $191,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Anthem by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.90.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $400.00 on Wednesday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.01 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $376.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $97.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.