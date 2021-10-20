Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $209.18 Million Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,283,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 38,705 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.65% of ITT worth $209,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the second quarter worth $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the first quarter worth $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in ITT during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the first quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITT. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT stock opened at $93.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.17. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.23 and a 12-month high of $101.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.43 million. Equities analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.

ITT Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.