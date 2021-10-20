Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $221.84 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1,881.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018,857 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of HCA Healthcare worth $221,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,059 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,066.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,332,000 after acquiring an additional 589,645 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 101.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 774,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,779,000 after acquiring an additional 389,617 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 42.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 958,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,112,000 after acquiring an additional 285,204 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,062,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,684,000 after buying an additional 266,566 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCA opened at $248.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.90. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.91 and a 52-week high of $263.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $1,004,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,093 shares of company stock worth $14,526,068 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.67.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

