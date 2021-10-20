Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $284.08 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 190.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,237,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 811,525 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Eli Lilly and worth $284,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.22.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $242.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $275.87. The firm has a market cap of $233.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 236,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total transaction of $60,583,137.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,537,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,798,678,797.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 477,005 shares of company stock worth $124,497,202. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

